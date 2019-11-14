Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ag Proud NZ encourage positive not provocative actions

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: Ag Proud

Ahead of the 50 Shades of Green march on parliament today, Jon Pemberton – chairman of the Ag Proud NZ Trust – urges members of the rural community to avoid confrontation and focus on rebuilding the relationship with our urban friends.

“Ag Proud NZ understands the frustration felt around the rural sector currently. However, we do not believe publicly venting and demonstrating will not have any influence in repairing Kiwis’ trust in us and will only lead to giving the media an easy day.

“We would encourage people to put this frustration to a more productive cause.

“If we want change then we need to work on repairing the relationship between the urban and rural communities in a positive manner. Tomorrow Ag Proud NZ will be engaging with the general public at the Canterbury A&P show and we look forward to welcoming people to our stand.

“We are an exporting nation that relies on a domestic social licence to operate. If the general public of New Zealand is given the opportunity to learn the deep-rooted family values Kiwi farmers hold along with the latest innovations and farming practices that make us world leading, then we will build the trust again.

“If we can do this it will allow farmers to feel valued again, give our communities resilience and the opportunity to thrive.”

