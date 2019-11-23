Name suppression continues for Convicted Murderer

The Sensible Sentencing Trust is questioning why the name of the 27-year-old male who murdered Grace Millane still enjoys name suppression following today’s verdict and says surely no justification can now exist for secrecy.

SST National Spokesperson, Jess McVicar, said: “Every little detail about Grace has been exposed in the media including her personal life for all to see, yet the man found guilty of her murder gets to keep his identity hidden.”

“It’s difficult to think why on earth this man still has suppression. What hardship could he face? Similarly, the suppression is hardly to protect the victim. Instead it makes a mockery of Grace’s family’s rights to open justice.”

Jess said the Justice system has once again protected the identity of a perpetrator, even now when he has been found guilty of a brutally cruel murder.

“We do not know the legal reasons for the name suppression. We understand that even the reasons are suppressed. That’s simply not good enough and demonstrates why the laws on name suppression need to be tightened.”

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/117624172/grace-millane-trial-tinder-date-found-guilty-of-murdering-of-british-backpacker

