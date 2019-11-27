Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Neighbours from hell will increase

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: NZ Property Investors Federation


A Christchurch motel owner has had to put up with what he describes as “neighbours from hell”, despite police, Corrections, the SPCA and dog control trying to help. The Motel owner is the latest victim of antisocial tenants.

The antisocial neighbours are Housing New Zealand tenants. However the Government directive of not issuing 90-day notices means HNZ cannot effectively manage their tenants.

“If these were tenants of a private landlord, at the moment that landlord would be able to help the motel owner by issuing their antisocial tenants with a 90-day notice” says NZ Property Investors’ Federation Executive Officer, Andrew King. “However, Government is proposing taking this tool away from private landlords as well.”

Because private landlords do not currently have to say why they are ending the tenancy, they are able to manage these infrequent, but devastating, cases without neighbours having to put themselves at risk by providing evidence.

Government has been told that landlords are evicting tenants for no reason, but that makes no sense. It takes a lot of time and effort to find new tenants, so there is always a good reason to issue a 90-day notice.

This proposed change will do not provide better security for the vast majority of tenants; it will protect antisocial tenants at the expense of their neighbours.

A recent NZPIF survey found that around 7,000 antisocial tenants are issued with a 90-day notice each year. If this proposal becomes law, landlords will not be able to protect the neighbours of their antisocial tenants unless the neighbours are willing to provide evidence of the behaviour to the Tenancy Tribunal. Many will be unwilling to take this risk.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Property Investors Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...

The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>

 

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 