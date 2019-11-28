Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Protestors chase OMV henchboat north

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 11:31 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand


Thursday, 28 November: A group of people who have been occupying Austrian oil giant OMV’s support vessel in the Port of Timaru are now racing north to New Plymouth - the destination of the boat and OMV’s Taranaki base.

At dawn on Sunday, almost 30 people boarded the OMV ‘henchboat’, Skandi Atlantic, preventing it from leaving port for 57 hours, before being removed by police.

Now, as the Skandi Atlantic prepares to travel up to meet OMV’s 34,000 tonne oil rig off the coast of New Plymouth, several of the protestors have jumped in a minibus and are driving the length of the country to join a public mobilisation at the company’s headquarters.

The group includes Magdalena Bischof, a student and volunteer Greenpeace climber from Austria who spent three days locked to the henchboat’s derrick.

Bischof says it’s important to confront OMV’s operations in New Zealand to show Austrians just what their national oil company is up to in the faraway oceans of the Pacific.

"We’re in a climate emergency. Like millions of people around the world, Austrians have also taken to the streets in their hundreds of thousands to demand action on climate change," she says.

"OMV is one of just 100 companies that have caused more than two-thirds of the world’s climate emissions. In Austria, we’re not ok with this. As well as confronting OMV back at home, we want to show support to the resistance against OMV here in New Zealand."

Another of the occupiers, Jack Brazil, a former law student and spokesperson for Dunedin-based Environmental Justice Ōtepoti, is also making the journey north.

"My home is the East Coast of the South Island, next to the Great South Basin where OMV is set to carry out the riskiest form of oil drilling, at extreme depths. An oil spill could devastate this coastline, and communities that live along it," he says.

"This ocean is recognised for its biodiversity and rare marine life that sustains all life. Once that’s lost, it’s lost."

The minibus will pick up people during the journey to OMV’s New Plymouth headquarters. Here, the group will join hundreds of people from around the country who are gathering for a three day peaceful protest to evict the oil giant, kicking off on December 2.

Photos and videos for download:

https://greenpeace.box.com/s/xv02p4aplylogm7y8f20r8nt17uhf9g8

New Plymouth OMV protest information:

https://act.greenpeace.org/page/51592/petition More information about the Timaru occupation:

https://www.greenpeace.org/new-zealand/?s=OMV%27s+Henchboat&orderby=post_date


ends

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Upon his retirement – assuming the day ever arrives - Winston Peters will deserve a knighthood for services rendered to the media industry.

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

 
 

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 