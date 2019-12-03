EMA welcomes practical help for small businesses

The EMA was pleased to see the practical measures included in the Government’s Small Business Strategy, which will improve the cash flow of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) because they will get paid more promptly.

Developed by the Small Business Council and Minister for Small Business, Hon Stuart Nash, the strategy includes 20 recommendations aimed at empowering small businesses to not just succeed, but thrive.

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says it is heartening to see the backbone of New Zealand’s economy - and the vast majority of its 7600 business members - receiving additional, practical support.

"Unlike big businesses it’s a fine line for SMEs between keeping their heads above water and sinking into debt, largely dependent on effectively managing cash flows."

"We applaud the Government taking the lead on prompt payment practices with 95 per cent of its departments paying domestic invoices in 10 business days by mid next year, and hope others follow suit," he says.

Mr O’Riley says the Small Business Council quite rightly identified that there is often one person juggling a number of tasks across a range of functions in SMEs.

"They need to have knowledge across a lot of different areas - from payroll to compliance - which is where the EMA helps its member businesses," he says.

"We welcome the recommendations in key areas of the strategy, including access to finance and capital, building capability and skills, and reducing the compliance burden," he says.

"These things are fundamental to helping small businesses grow and be more productive, for the good of our economy as a whole."





© Scoop Media

