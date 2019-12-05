Local authority statistics: September 2019 quarter

This release provides the latest data on the performance of core non-trading activities of local authorities.

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet with a view to swiftly implementing changes, such as:

• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime

• Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms to facilitate wholesale competition

• Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct

• Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing

“We will look to require that retailers display both regular and premium petrol prices on service station price boards, and I’ll be encouraging retailers to make those changes as soon as possible,” Minister Faafoi said. More>>