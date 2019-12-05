Local authority statistics: September 2019 quarter
Thursday, 5 December 2019, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
5 December 2019
This release provides the latest data
on the performance of core non-trading activities of local
authorities.
See Local authority statistics: September 2019
quarter on our
website.
Ends
