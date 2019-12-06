Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Christmas on a 1.6% pay offer

Friday, 6 December 2019, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

It’s hard to look forward to a summer break when your employer undervalues the work you do.

That’s the sentiment from members of the Tertiary Education Union and the Public Service Association at the University of Waikato who met today to discuss the latest pay offer from their employer.

The University’s management is offering staff an average pay rise of 1.66% over the next three years, well below what TEU and PSA members in other universities have collectively negotiated. This is because the pay rises won’t happen until March next year.

TEU organiser and lead advocate for both unions, Shane Vugler says those in front of students, working in the labs and offices, entering results and marking exams, are being told they are going to get a lower salary increase than staff in every other NZ University for the next three years.

“This pay offer comes on the back of a systematic disinvestment in staff by the University over the last four years, as well as widespread restructuring and job losses across the University in 2019. All of this at the same time as they are funding a massive building programme on both the Hamilton and Tauranga campuses”.

TEU and PSA members are angry that they are expected to cope with increased workloads and continue to improve their research and student outcomes, while in return are only offered the equivalent of 1.66% (this equates to only a 5% increase right through until 2023).

TEU and PSA members at the meeting today decided to reject the offer and move to a strike ballot in the New Year.

“No one wants to accept this pitiful pay offer and nobody relishes the prospect of having to take strike action hanging over their summer break, but we have no option until the University recognises and values the excellent job that staff do for students and our communities,” says Vugler.

PSA organiser Frank Jackson adds “PSA members are as dismayed by the situation as are TEU members, and remain keen to work together. We hope that management can understand our determination here, and improve their offer”.

ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization...

The agency also finds that 2019 is on track to be the second or third warmest year in history, with the global average temperature during January through October, roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

 

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 