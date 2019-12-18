Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tuia 250 Voyage Trainee Privacy Breach – Independent Review

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 11:09 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Tuia 250 Voyage Trainee Privacy Breach – Independent Review Finalised

Manatū Taonga has received the independent review into the Tuia 250 trainee privacy breach and fully accepts all the report’s recommendations, Chief Executive Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Bernadette Cavanagh said today.

“It’s clear that this privacy breach should never have happened, and I take full responsibility. I’m truly sorry for the harm caused to all the applicants,” Bernadette Cavanagh said.

“Everyone has a right to trust that information they share with us is managed well and kept secure. The review showed that there was a flaw in our security systems which resulted in the privacy breach.

“The review also showed that key policies were not followed properly. The website which held the trainees’ information wasn’t secure and we failed to pick this up.

“We didn’t manage the risk around personal information and the appropriate risk assessment wasn’t completed before the application form went live.
“Our response to this report will ensure we learn from this experience and that robust processes will always be followed.

“I have taken immediate action to implement improvements to our security systems. A follow-up plan to action all the remaining recommendations is in place.

“In the period immediately after the breach the Ministry tested all its externally facing websites to ensure no other privacy breaches can occur.
“Security testing will be mandatory on all our technical systems holding personal information. No system will go live without this testing to ensure personal information is secure.

“Next steps include making sure all our systems that hold, or have the potential to hold, personal information are signed-off at senior level. We will ensure all appropriate assessment and testing is undertaken so personal information is secure.

“The role of Privacy Officer will be moved to the legal team and we’ll ensure all new projects with privacy implications are appropriately managed through all stages of the project.

“We are continuing to work with those who were affected by the breach and again I extend my sincere apologies to all of them for what happened. Their personal information should never have been available online.

“A total of 309 trainees were affected by the privacy breach. Some 287 cases are closed and 22 remain open and we are working to close all the remaining cases as soon as possible.

“My thanks go to staff in the Department of Internal Affairs, the New Zealand Transport Agency and Immigration New Zealand who assisted us in managing the responses. The New Zealand Police also provided security advice to some of the trainees. Many other public sector organisations have also supported us during the aftermath of the breach.

“My thanks also to Doug Craig, a Director of RDC Group, for his comprehensive review of the privacy breach and for outlining what went wrong and what we can do to see the right steps are taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” Bernadette Cavanagh said.

A copy of the full report and the Ministry response is available on the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website.

Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 