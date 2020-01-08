Socialists call for end of support to US wars



Around 12:30pm, it was reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran has responded to escalating US aggression by targeting several US Military sites within Iraq.

Organise Aotearoa says that this signals a potential beginning of a new epoch of conventional warfare between world and regional powers, and is concerned New Zealand will be drawn into conflict as a signatory to ANZUS and the Five Eyes Agreement, and as a major non-NATO ally.

“We stand firmly against this new threat to the lives of millions of people, especially those who have already suffered so much at the hands of outside aggressors in Central and West Asia,” says OA spokesperson Kate McIntyre.

“Iran is a beautiful country with a history that stretches back thousands of years, and its people have already lived through decades of war and US sanctions. We will not see New Zealand troops acting as invaders, murderers, or accessories in war crimes.”

In addition to calls to immediately withdraw all NZDF personnel from Iraq and end direct military cooperation between the US and the New Zealand Government, Organise Aotearoa is demanding an end to all forms of indirect support, such as fleet basing rights, arms sales, security contracting, and intelligence sharing.

“We pledge firmly to never support such a war, and that we will be seeking an alliance with all of those in Aotearoa who would see us pull out of all military and security treaties with the United States, and any other potential party in the coming war.”





© Scoop Media

