Hannah Tamaki will remove all 7 Māori Seats from Labour

Hannah Tamaki will remove all 7 Māori Seats from Labour permanently



“I have an obligation to the next generation, and the one after that, until one day our people might no longer need them.”

said Hannah Tamaki Leader of the Vision NZ Party who was referring to the 7 Māori seats currently under Labours direction. She warned if action is not taken, then she has 7 good reasons to abolish them altogether.

The leader of the Vision NZ Party will be welcomed on to Te Tii Marae this evening at 5.30pm carrying a message that now is the time to write new law that determines the eligibility political parties should be required to meet, if they want to contend any of the Māori seats.

“If I have to sit through another ceremony and watch this Labour Governments excessive virtue signalling one more time, I’m quite likely to announce that I am standing myself, just to remove one, of the Māori seats, from their grasp, and who couldn’t get used to the weather up here.”

“Labour are the local loan shark that prey on the most vulnerable victims in our communities. We legislated against them (loan sharks), now we must legislate against the ability for parties like Labour to take control and misuse what belongs to the Treaty Partner and not the Crown.”

Mrs Tamaki thinks this is appropriate at a time our country celebrates 180 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi. She adds this would be a significant step forward to advance Māori interests and a stride in the right direction, different from the many hundreds of times Tangata Whenua had been victims subject to the Treaty being breached.

She said Māori are not stupid but are victims suffering post colinisation trauma that leads them back to the abuser every time an election rolls around. To break the chain that keep Māori bound to this pattern, we must assit them to end the generational cycle continously passed on.

“It’s simple really, I think New Zealanders are tired of watching Labour turn up annually at Ratana to try and operate off the good will left behind decades ago by the late Michael Joseph Savage.

From there they turn up the following week, descending upon the Treaty grounds at Waitangi, displaying their ornamental trophies enlisted by the senior Labour caucus to sit in the Māori seats and provide cultural advice, translation services and facilitate occassional ceremonial hui.”

The Leader of Vision NZ is ready to bring all that to an end.

“Vision NZ will pass legislation that allow only Māori led parties to contend in the Māori seats, with the criteria to be set out following consultation and engagement with Māori leaders to create the framework.”

Mrs Tamaki believes if we don’t do this, we should just abolish them to prevent them being used to do more damage than good for Maori and cited reference to the Forshore and Seabed, that saw 6 of the 7 Māori MPs at the time, fall to their knees, with only the Hon. Dame Tariana Turia crossing the floor for her people.

ends





© Scoop Media

