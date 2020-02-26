Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

What’s Keeping Energy Leaders Awake At Night?

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Business NZ

BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) Executive Director Tina Schirr welcomes the release of the World Energy Council’s Issues Monitor for 2020.

The Issues Monitor provides a snapshot of what keeps energy policymakers, CEOs and leading experts in 104 countries awake at night.

The survey looks at 42 issues and how they are perceived by energy leaders from different parts of the world. Issues are divided into zones of certainty and impact: critical uncertainties, action priorities and weak signals.

"WEC’s Issues Monitor tool helps us identify the major trends and topics impacting the energy sector. The tool offers valuable insights into the complex issues involved in accelerating the energy transition," Ms Schirr says

This year’s Issues Monitor reveals Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) is gaining in importance within the oil and gas sector, and while energy generation opinions differ globally, nuclear power remains important in Europe.

The analysis also reveals the strained trade relations between the US and China have led to higher uncertainty across all regions.

A seven-year tracking of more than 100 New Zealand's energy leaders’ perspectives on energy issues shows that priority attention is being given to climate framework, innovative transport and sustainable cities.

Meanwhile, electricity prices have moved towards the weak signals area.

The hydrogen economy emerges from a weak signal towards the critical uncertainties, highlighting increasing importance and impact being attributed to this issue in New Zealand.

Along with South Korea, Japan and China, New Zealand sees the hydrogen issue with higher impact than the global and regional average.

"Government initiatives continue to explore how use renewable energy sources to produce hydrogen as a next generation fuel in a sustainable way."

Positively, the monitor shows sectors are beginning to act with governments to design pathways for the wider adoption of renewables, digitalisation, energy efficiency, energy storage, and other innovative technologies as part of national energy transitions.

"Customers are set to play a decisive role in the transition in the coming decade as they become more empowered through technology and information, this was also one of the key findings of our BEC2060 scenarios," Ms Schirr says.

"The social costs and implications of an accelerating global energy transition are becoming more pressing. BEC welcomes innovations and investments that lower emissions in the energy sector."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Business NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 