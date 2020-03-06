Coromandel Pays Respects To “grass Roots Visionary,” Jeanette Fitzsimons.

“A true grassroots and visionary leader,” says Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie, paying tribute to former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons who passed away last night.



Fitzsimons was a New Zealand politician and environmentalist. She was the co-leader of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand from 1995 to 2009, and was a Member of Parliament from 1996 to 2010.

“Jeanette and I were in Parliament together – and we were also up against each other for the Coromandel electorate at one time,” says Mayor Sandra. “And while we represented different parties, we respected each other’s convictions and also embraced shared commonalities as well..

Jeanette’s passion for the Thames-Coromandel district, the Coromandel electorate and her contribution and achievements to national politics is something to be admired, remembered and respected.

"Our condolences and thoughts are with Jeanette’s family, husband Harry Parke and their two children."

