Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Housing Crisis Needs Action And We Are Taking It / Maori Council Pushes Back Against Simon Bridges

Monday, 9 March 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

 

“Housing is one of the key issues leading into the next election not just for Maori but for all New Zealanders. That is why we need to address housing affordability and why so many of our people are still unable to get on the ownership ladder. But its more than that; its homelessness, it’s the plight of our people in their later years and why lack of secure housing can often lead to downward spiral. Safe and secure housing is a human right that we would all do well to remember – especially our politicians.” Matthew Tukaki, Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council

The New Zealand Maori Council has bought on a national gathering of Maori from across the country as it fights to address the lack of affordable safe and secure housing. As part of its Housing Claim in the Waitangi Tribunal, the National gathering will take place at Papakura Marae on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of March attended by senior Ministers, Maori organisations and representative groups, the building and construction sectors and those Maori with a lived experience of the system:

“We know that we have a housing crisis and we also know that the factors around housing affordability in key rental markets, the ability of our people to save for a home and the rising tide of homelessness is having a major impact in the Te Ao Maori world. We have our people sleeping on the streets, in their cars or couch surfing with relatives. We have our people who are on the lower side of the wage growth part of the economy and its not just those on benefits its also people I would argue are part of the growing poor in Aotearoa.” Tukaki said

“The gathering will focus on solutions and new models of housing – from kaumatua and papalkainga housing, unlocking Maori land through financial support to whanau, iwi and hapu, looking at current models and how those programs can reach scalability. But its also about testing the Government housing policies where more often funding is deficient. For example a community may only be provided for capital to build five homes, yet they applied for twenty builds but really need to build fifty.” Tukaki said

“Then there is the recent announcement by National Leader, Simon Bridges who has announced winding back rental sector reforms – it would take an absolute fool to know that winding back those rules is not the answer and yet National don’t themselves have a current housing policy to address the issues.” Tukaki said

“What we need is action and I expect that the hundreds of people that will attend the national housing hui at Papakura Marae on the 20th to the 22nd will unlock more answers and solutions.” Tukaki said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 