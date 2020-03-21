Outdoors Party Political Party Conference Forced Onto Zoom By Corona Restrictions

The NZ Outdoors Party’s AGM was forced indoors and onto “Zoom” today by restrictions from the Corona pandemic. Last minutes changes and Corona restrictions resulted in just a core team meeting in Turangi with other members, candidates and invited guests connected by fibre optic cable from over 20 location around New Zealand.

The technology had been a challenge for some, but it proves that with creating thinking, adaptability and determination, anything is possible says co-leader Sue Grey.

“We live in a time of dramatic change. We could have just postponed and hoped for the best, but that is not our style. Instead everyone rose to the occasion so the show could go on. We didn’t all get to Turangi to enjoy the walk to Lake Rotopounamu, the planned adventure across Tongariro Crossing or the smoked trout, wild venison and other wild foods gathered from our incredible food basket, but we did share our ideas, energy and vision for New Zealand. It’s exciting that even a Zoom meeting can be such a powerful way to connect and grow from the incredible experience, perspectives and wisdom of our members and candidates.”

It’s also a great reminder that when the going gets tough, the Outdoors Party is just warming up.

The meeting today included visionary talks, policy discussion and introductions from many of our candidates.

“What an absolutely brilliant team with a great array of life experiences and skills”, said co-leader Sue Grey. “Everyone is buzzing not just with ideas and enthusiasm, but also with practical solutions. We are all determined to re-create a New Zealand with thriving people and environment. The current chaos is a massive reminder for everyone that things must change. We have a vision of how New Zealand can be if we expose the hidden strings that influence Wellington and decisions are instead made for our people and for our environment. Our team has a powerful record of asking hard questions and seeking solutions for real New Zealanders.”

