Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Initiative Urges Quarantine For Non-urgent Legislation

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 5:19 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative


Wellington, 26 March - Asking the public for submissions on pending legislation while the country is in pandemic lockdown risks making a farce of democracy and unnecessarily distracting the Government, according to a new policy paper by the New Zealand Initiative.

The business of government must go on, said the Initiative’s chief economist Dr Eric Crampton, but politicians can afford to put less urgent matters aside for the time being.

Presently, the due dates for submissions on 14 pieces of legislation fall within the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 period.

Dr Crampton said while some of these bills are worth prioritising even in the middle of a pandemic, he doubts they all do.

“Submissions made during Alert 4 lockdowns will not adequately represent the views of the community when many will be prevented from properly preparing submissions.

“The restrictions will especially disadvantage communities relying on access to public facilities like libraries when making their submissions. Maintaining existing legislative timelines for non-urgent legislation during a pandemic makes a farce of our democratic processes,” Dr Crampton said.

Select Committees have the option of extending submission deadlines but aren’t obliged to do so. This was confirmed by Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard this week.

However, even if the deadlines were to be pushed back it still wouldn’t solve the problem of allowing enough time for Select Committees to deliberate over the content of the submissions before advancing the bills to the next stage.

Dr Crampton said extending both the House of Representative’s reporting dates and the Select Committees’ submission dates by four weeks at the minimum would help the Government focus its resources on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic consequences.

But it also helps maintain the integrity of the democratic process.

“Doing so is critical to allow for appropriate democratic scrutiny of legislation that is important but not urgent. The democratic process matters. The House of Representatives must give itself, and the rest of us, an appropriate amount of time to process.

“Surely the members of the Health Select Committee has rather more urgent matters to consider right now than new regulatory framing for vaping,” he added.

A full breakdown of the pending legislation currently in front of Parliament, and the expected submission due dates, can be found in Dr Crampton’s policy paper Time to Process.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty


The man due to go on trial for the 15 March Christchurch mosque attacks has this morning pleaded guilty to all the charges he was facing.
At the High Court in Christchurch, Brenton Tarrant admitted 51 of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act.
Until today he had denied all of the charges and was scheduled to stand trial in June. The guilty plea means he has become New Zealand's first convicted terrorist. More>>

 


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 