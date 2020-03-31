Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Business Owners Bracing For Another Hit: Minimum Wage Set To Land April 1

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 8:59 am
Press Release: Employsure

New Zealand business owners are being reminded that the minimum wage will increase from April 1.

The new national adult minimum wage is being lifted to $18.90 for all employees who are 16 years of age or older.

It will result in employees earning an additional $1.20 per hour, or $48 per week before tax for an employee who works 40 hours a week.

The starting-out wage for first time workers aged 16 to 19 who satisfy certain conditions will also rise to $15.12.

The training minimum wage, which applies to employees aged 20 or over who are completing recognised industry training involving at least 60 credits per year in order to become qualified, will also rise to $15.12.

As New Zealand enters a four-week government lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, it means cash-strapped small business owners may feel the pressure by increasing wages, according to Employsure, New Zealand’s leading workplace relations company.

“The minimum wage increase may prove to be a dilemma for employers, as they may have less financial resources to reward their best staff given the current situation,” according to Employsure Senior Employment Relations Adviser Ashlea Maley.

“It’s going to place additional strain on the already stretched budgets of employers,” she said. “Employers are in a tough spot about how to keep their businesses afloat during the pandemic, while potentially absorbing the additional cost of a minimum wage hike.”

A recent survey of Employsure clients has revealed the most common practices used by businesses to try and retain their employees. The results showed that non-financial incentives are often the most popular and effective.

38 percent of respondents suggested that providing flexible a working arrangement was the best approach to retain staff.

20 percent believed it comes down to offering a pay increase or bonus, while 16 percent attributed training as a successful method.

“Flexible and remote working options may be a good way to find a balance between retaining your top employees who are looking for additional flexibility, without stretching the bottom line even further during lockdown,” Maley added.

“If you’re looking to retain and engage staff beyond the typical retention rates, particularly in the downturn brought on by the coronavirus and the pressure of increasing wages, there are several tools you could use.

“Employees tend to stay longer if their role has a purpose, so it’s important work remains challenging. Setting goals to achieve can help with this. The lockdown could be an interesting way to explore new ways of defining work and particular roles that can help maintain productivity.

“Investing in their professional development can keep staff engaged and motivated, and internal promotions will maintain a high performer’s desire and need to succeed continually, which ultimately benefits the business. There are a number of online training options that would be perfect in our current environment.”

Read more on ways to reduce costs with the minimum wage increase here.


Resource Hub For Employers

To help employers meet this unprecedented challenge, Employsure has built a free Resource Hub, containing workplace policies, communications, checklists and FAQs. All information is free for business owners and can be found at employsure.co.nz/coronavirus

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Employsure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our (Fatal?) Shortage Of Ventilators

With a few honourable exceptions there has been a striking lack of focus on the (insufficient) number of ventilators in our intensive care units – and an almost complete absence of overt urgency about acquiring and/or building more of them. Ventilators are literally the difference between life and death for seriously ill Covid-19 patients. Arguably, this shortfall is more vital than having enough PPE gowns, masks and gloves, important as those are...More>>

ALSO:



 
 


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 