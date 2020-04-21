Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Questions To Ask Of Residential Facilities Caring For Your Loved Ones

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

Four questions for whānau and friends to ask of residential facilities caring for their loved ones have been published by the Human Rights Commission.

“The spread of COVID-19 in seven age care facilities in Christchurch, Waikato and Auckland will be of deep concern to those who have loved ones in residential care,” said Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

“Every life has value and everyone, without discrimination, is entitled to the same protections and freedoms including the right to be as healthy and safe as possible. Lives should not be placed at risk.

“It is essential that people have the information they need to be sure all possible steps are being taken to avoid the introduction and spread of COVID-19 to at risk population groups, such as older people and disabled people.

“There needs to be a high level of transparency and accountability from care providers and people who operate residential facilities,” Mr Hunt said.

The commission has prepared the following questions for whānau and friends to ask of the residential facilities where loved ones are living.

1. What cleaning, hygiene or other processes are in place to keep my friend or family member safe from COVID-19?

2. What are you doing to protect your staff, to keep them safe and to make sure they do not place others in your facility at risk of COVID-19?

3. If someone in your facility was diagnosed with COVID-19 what would you do to care for them and for others in your facility?

4. How can my family member communicate with whānau and friends during the lockdown?

Mr Hunt also welcomed Chief Ombudsman, Peter Boshier’s independent assessment of how secure aged care facilities are responding to COVID-19.

“In these difficult times it’s vital we remain vigilant for potential human rights abuses and ensure human rights standards are complied with. This is particularly important for people who are older, unwell or otherwise at risk,” Mr Hunt said.

If people have any concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on their human rights they are encouraged to contact the commission on 0800 496 877 or covid19@hrc.co.nz.

The Human Rights Commission is responding to COVID-19 in three ways:

  • Advisory: Actively involved in forums and bi-lateral discussions with government agencies to ensure that Te Tiriti and human rights are at the forefront of decision making and the impacts on people at-risk and most marginalised are being taken into when decisions are made.
  • Community: Connecting with iwi and our most marginalised communities that are impacted so, if necessary, we can add our voice to their concerns.
  • Accountability: Ensuring that the decisions made, and their implementation, adhere to core human rights and Te Tiriti and are proportionate, necessary and legal.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Living With The Extension, And With Edward Hopper


In the end, it was obvious that the lockdown had to be extended. According to epidemiologist Ayesha Verrall, our tracing systems are still struggling to reach the standard whereby several clusters could be handled at once, and in the context of only a small outbreak of Cobid-19. While that’s admirable – and it marks a significant improvement to where we were only a fortnight ago - this so called “ gold standard” still falls short of the capacity we’d need to trace the community transmission at the levels evident in other countries... More>>


 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 