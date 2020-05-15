Have Your Say On The Forests (Regulation Of Log Traders And Forestry Advisers) Amendment Bill
The Chairperson of Parliament’s Environment Select Committee, Dr Duncan Webb, is calling for public submissions on the Forests (Regulation of Log Traders and Forestry Advisers) Amendment Bill.
The bill seeks to establish a registration system for log traders and forestry advisers that strengthens the integrity of the forestry supply chain, and supports a continuous, predictable, and long-term supply of timber for domestic processing and export.
The Chair has set a closing date for submissions of 21 May 2020. The committee is due to report to the House by 5 June 2020.
Tell the Environment Committee what you think
Submissions can be made via the Parliament website. Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 21 May 2020.