Queen’s Birthday Honours Continues To Show Gender Balance

The National Council of Women of New Zealand congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Queen’s Birthday honours, and welcomes the even balance in the awarding.

“It’s important to consider what we celebrate and award at this level – as it reflects what we value in society,” says National Council of Women of New Zealand President, Lisa Lawrence.

“NCWNZ believes the New Year and Queen’s Birthday honours lists should contain gender balance reflecting the true paid and unpaid contribution of individuals.”

“'The communities of New Zealand need to be represented in respect to culture, gender and disability. We've been delighted to see the five year average continue to show an increase in women receiving awards – let’s keep progressing the recognition and celebration of our people.”

From Queen’s Birthday 2016 to Queen’s Birthday 2020, women were awarded an average of 48%, compared with the 2014 – 2018 average of 41%.

This year’s honours present an even balance in the awarding of honours: 90 (51%) to men and 88 (49%) to women. The last time men received more honours than women was the 2018 New Year honours list.

More men (51%) received the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZ to MNZM), and more women (51%) received the Queen Service awards. Again, the first time this has happened since the 2018 New Year honours list.

Congratulations are extended to the 178 people who received a Queen’s Birthday honour, especially to those with a relationship to NCWNZ, or were awarded for services to women:

NCWNZ was founded in 1896 by Kate Sheppard and prominent leaders of NZ’s suffrage movement.

NCWNZ’s total membership is 450,000, drawn from 200 organisations who are members alongside 14 branches around the country.

Gender Equal NZ is led by the National Council of Women of New Zealand (NCWNZ). People can join the Gender Equal NZ movement at www.genderequal.nz

