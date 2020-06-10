Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Queen’s Birthday Honours Continues To Show Gender Balance

Wednesday, 10 June 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: National Council of Women

The National Council of Women of New Zealand congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Queen’s Birthday honours, and welcomes the even balance in the awarding.

“It’s important to consider what we celebrate and award at this level – as it reflects what we value in society,” says National Council of Women of New Zealand President, Lisa Lawrence.

“NCWNZ believes the New Year and Queen’s Birthday honours lists should contain gender balance reflecting the true paid and unpaid contribution of individuals.”

“'The communities of New Zealand need to be represented in respect to culture, gender and disability. We've been delighted to see the five year average continue to show an increase in women receiving awards – let’s keep progressing the recognition and celebration of our people.”

From Queen’s Birthday 2016 to Queen’s Birthday 2020, women were awarded an average of 48%, compared with the 2014 – 2018 average of 41%.

This year’s honours present an even balance in the awarding of honours: 90 (51%) to men and 88 (49%) to women. The last time men received more honours than women was the 2018 New Year honours list.

More men (51%) received the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZ to MNZM), and more women (51%) received the Queen Service awards. Again, the first time this has happened since the 2018 New Year honours list.

Congratulations are extended to the 178 people who received a Queen’s Birthday honour, especially to those with a relationship to NCWNZ, or were awarded for services to women:

  • Mrs Aroha Hohipera Reriti-Crofts - DNZM for services to Māori and the community. Past president of Māori Women’s Welfare League.
  • Adjunct Associate Professor Rosemary Ann Du Plessis - ONZM for services to women and education. Former NCWNZ Public Issues Standing Committee co-convenor.
  • Beverly Ann May – ONZM for services to cycling. The first woman in New Zealand to gain a cycle license to race competitively against men.
  • Mrs Avis Janett Ann Rishworth – ONZM for services to women. Women’s Institute representative to NCWNZ.
  • Ms Georgina Beyer, JP – MNZM for services to LGBTIQA+ rights. Chaired the Social Services Select Committee, and supported the Prostitution Reform Act 2003 and the Civil Union Act 2004.
  • Ms Marianne Bishop – MNZM for services to the union movement and the community. On National Executive of E tū from 2015-2018. President of Wellington Area Group, Pan Pacific South East Asia Women’s Association (PPSEAWA).
  • Ms Jacqueline Leigh Edmond – MNZM for services to sexual and reproductive health. Current Chief Executive of Family Planning.
  • Mrs Sandra Jenkins – MNZM for services to education. Representative or an appointed member of the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI Te Riu Roa).
  • Dr Sarah Isabella Leberman – MNZM for services to women, sport and tertiary education. Co-developed the University sector-wide New Zealand Women in Leadership programme.
  • Tofilau Bernadette Barbara Pereira - MNZM for services to the Pacific community and women. Former National President of P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A, member of Manukau Branch.
  • Mrs Aseta Redican – MNZM for services to health and Pacific peoples. Founding member of PACIFICA and the National Council of Samoan Women in New Zealand.
  • Ms Susan Mary Sherrard – MNZM for services to people with disabilities. Founder of the Disabled Women’s Forum.
  • Ms Lita Foliaki – MNZM for services to the Pacific community. Previous secretary of Pacifica Women's national group.
  • Ms Kay Michelle Brereton – QSM for services to the welfare of beneficiaries. Member of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group in 2018.
  • Afamasaga Agnes Rasmussen – QSM for services to education and the Pacific community. Volunteer for PACIFICA Inc. for more than 40 years and is a Life Member of the Manukau branch.
  • Miss Melva Joy Robb - QSM for services to rural communities and women. Elected member National Council of Rural Women New Zealand.
  • Ms Gwenyth Mary Wright – QSM for services to women and the community. Established the Thames Women’s Loan Fund.

The full honours list can be viewed at https://dpmc.govt.nz/publications/queens-birthday-honours-list-2020

More information about National Council of Women New Zealand

NCWNZ was founded in 1896 by Kate Sheppard and prominent leaders of NZ’s suffrage movement.

NCWNZ’s total membership is 450,000, drawn from 200 organisations who are members alongside 14 branches around the country.

Gender Equal NZ is led by the National Council of Women of New Zealand (NCWNZ). People can join the Gender Equal NZ movement at www.genderequal.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Council of Women on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Women With Opinions Can Be SO Annoying

Good grief. Well, we shouldn’t be all that surprised at National MP Paul Goldsmith and his “ stick to your knitting” comment yesterday. Sexism and the National Party go together like love and marriage and the horse and carriage era to which ... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • RNZ: Covid-19 rules and restrictions on businesses to be lifted under alert level 1


    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will still be strict controls on the border, but all current rules and restrictions on businesses and services will be "essentially lifted" under alert level 1.
    She said the lower alert level would also put an end to restrictions for hospitality businesses, and gatherings - including funerals and tangihanga - of any size could take place..... More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

    Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

    Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

    The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

    The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

    Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

    A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

    ALSO:

    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:

    Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

    There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

    ALSO:

    Govt: Deep Concern At Hong Kong National Security Legislation
    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today reiterated the deep concern of the New Zealand Government following confirmation by China’s National People’s Congress of national security legislation relating to Hong Kong.... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     