Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealanders See Ties With Asia As Increasingly Important, Survey Shows

Monday, 22 June 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: Asia New Zealand Foundation

New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19 will be tied to Asia’s recovery – and new research from the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono shows that more New Zealanders recognise the importance of the region.

The latest report in the annual New Zealanders’ Perceptions of Asia and Asian Peoples tracking survey highlights the various ways New Zealanders are connected to Asia, including personal links, travel experiences and interests. The Foundation has been tracking New Zealanders’ perceptions of Asia since 1997 and commissioned Colmar Brunton to lead the research for this report.

Rather than shy away from Asia, the report shows recognition of Asia’s importance to New Zealand grew after COVID-19 started hitting the headlines. The main survey was carried out in November 2019 and at that time, two-thirds (67 percent) of New Zealanders said that it was important for New Zealand to develop political, economic and social ties with Asia.

By March 2020, when the Foundation carried out a second poll, that figure had grown to 79 percent. New Zealanders view Asia as the second-most important region to New Zealand, behind only Australia.

Asia New Zealand Foundation executive director Simon Draper says it is more critical than ever for New Zealanders to grow their knowledge and understanding of Asia. “New Zealand’s recovery is tied to Asia’s recovery in many respects: economic, social, geographic and through our people.

“Border and travel restrictions mean we will need to work harder to stay connected, which our strong people-to-people links will help with.”

The survey shows that for the first time, more than half (51 percent) of New Zealanders felt they had at least a fair amount of knowledge about Asia. “We’re still really encouraged to see that confidence and knowledge of Asia is growing, but it still lags behind our self-assessed knowledge of the United Kingdom, North America, the South Pacific, and Europe,” Mr Draper says. 
Nearly half of those surveyed had travelled or lived in Asia, and one in six could hold a conversation in an Asian language. The survey also shows New Zealanders have a wide range of Asia-related interests – including food, languages, arts, religions, history, gaming, sports and business.

“Once again, the results show that the more personal experience and connections New Zealanders have of Asia, the more knowledge they tend to have, and the more likely they are to see Asia as important,” Mr Draper says.

While overall knowledge is growing, the results show there is still plenty of work to be done in understanding the different regions of Asia. The results show a significant gap between self-assessed knowledge of North Asia (42 percent), Southeast Asia (30 percent), and South Asia (22 percent). Similarly, twice as many people saw North Asia as ‘important or very important’ to New Zealand’s future (74 percent) compared to South Asia (36 percent).

Asked what word first came to mind when they saw or heard the word “Asia”, in November 27 percent said “China” – the highest proportion. Other words frequently mentioned included food, population, Japan and culture. “And while you might have expected this to be overtaken by coronavirus-related words in our March 2020 poll, only a small number of people referred to the virus and the overall results were very similar,” Mr Draper says.

The survey also found that New Zealanders continue to see most countries as friendly, with Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom seen to be the most friendly. Japan was rated the country in Asia most friendly to New Zealand.

North Korea was the only country seen to present a significant threat to New Zealand, with 59 percent of respondents viewing it as either a threat or a major threat. Others rated as posing some kind of threat – but significantly behind North Korea – were Russia, China and Pakistan.

The survey also asked about regional developments that impact New Zealand, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement, and the impact of major sporting events such as the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Perceptions of Asia and Asian Peoples 2019 report also incorporates a mini-poll carried out in June 2019 following the attack on Christchurch mosques to examine how the devastating events of 15 March 2019 impacted New Zealanders and their perceptions of Asia – noting that more than half of the world’s Muslim population lives in Asia.

Other findings

  • In the November 2019 survey, New Zealanders expected the biggest benefits from our ties with Asia over the next 10-20 years would come from tourism, technological developments and innovation. Economic growth in Asia and investment from Asia in New Zealand were also seen to have a positive impact. These results did not change significantly when the poll was repeated in March 2020.
  • In terms of perceived negative impacts, environmental concerns topped the list. Two out of five (40 percent) of respondents believed environmental issues in Asia would have a negative impact on New Zealand over the next 10-20 years.
  • Respondents felt that we should develop our relationships with China, Australia, the United States and India for country-specific reasons. For instance, they said extra effort could be put into building New Zealand’s relationship with China (for trade) and Australia (given the close relationship and shared values).

Asia regional developments

  • One in four (25 percent) New Zealanders had some basic knowledge of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, but sentiment towards the initiative was more polarised than the previous year.
  • Forty-three percent of New Zealanders had heard of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement.
  • Forty-five percent of New Zealanders had heard the term “Indo-Pacific”, but few knew what it meant.

Current events and news media consumption

  • In 2019, New Zealanders were able to recall fewer Asia-related news or events (49 percent) compared to five years ago (61 percent). They recalled the news as being a mix of positive and negative. Recall of Asia-related news grew to 74 percent as a result of COVID-19.
  • Most New Zealanders (77 percent) said they relied on traditional media (TV, newspapers and radio) for their Asia-related news. Younger New Zealanders used social media significantly more (62 percent, compared to 35 percent for all New Zealanders).

Asia-related interests

  • Nearly half (47 percent) of all respondents had travelled or lived in Asia. The most commonly visited destinations were Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and China.
  • More than half of New Zealanders (54 percent) believed that confidence in engaging with people from Asian cultures was an important skill for our future workforce.
  • Sports and arts events were recognised as helpful ways to connect with otherwise unfamiliar Asian countries and cultures.
  • One quarter (24 percent) of New Zealanders attended at least one Asian arts or cultural event in the 12 months preceding the survey. New Zealanders of Asian and Pacific ethnicities and younger New Zealanders were more likely to have attended.


Mini-poll following the Christchurch terror attack

  • In June 2019, just over half (52 percent) of respondents believed that New Zealanders were accepting of cultural and religious diversity. Sixteen percent felt that New Zealanders were not, and 28 percent gave a neutral response.
  • Like the main Perceptions of Asia survey, most respondents (69 percent) considered it important for New Zealand to develop cultural and economic ties with the peoples and countries of Asia.
  • One-third of respondents agreed that New Zealand was doing enough to understand the religions, cultures and traditions of Asia (35 percent). By contrast, 28 percent disagreed, and 35 percent gave a neutral response.

About the New Zealanders’ Perceptions of Asia and Asian Peoples 2019 report

The findings of this report draw on four elements:

  • A major quantitative New Zealanders’ Perceptions of Asia and Asian Peoples survey of 2002 New Zealanders aged 15 years and over, conducted in November 2019 by Colmar Brunton. The results have been weighted so that they are representative of New Zealanders by age, gender, ethnicity and location;
  • Quotes and insights taken from four qualitative focus groups to provide more depth of understanding about perceptions of major Asian countries;
  • A survey of 1005 New Zealanders taken by Colmar Brunton in March 2020 exploring New Zealand’s perception of Asia following the outbreak of COVID-19;
  • A separate survey of 1000 New Zealanders undertaken by Research NZ in June 2019 looking at the impact of the Christchurch terror attack on New Zealanders’ perceptions of Asia.

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. We provide experiences and resources to help New Zealanders build their knowledge, skills and confidence to thrive in Asia. We work in partnership with influential individuals and organisations in New Zealand and Asia. www.asianz.org.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Asia New Zealand Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Trump Is Unlikely To Get Re-elected

If anything the Covid-19 outbreaks occurring this week in and around Melbourne are a timely reminder of the bullet we dodged by not having a National government in power here. Ever since the onset of the pandemic, National has urged the Ardern government to ease the restrictions on business, and to follow the lead set by Australia, since this approach would – allegedly - limit the damage to our economy, and to the firms in the front line... More>>

 

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Megan Woods On Beefing Up Border Controls: 'We Are Determined To Make This Work'

    Megan Woods has vowed there will be 'robust systems' in place to ensure the managed isolation and quarantine of returning New Zealanders, and there will be consequences for people who break those rules. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Making Damage Control Your Top Priority

    Surely, the only thing worse than making a serious mistake is to then try and minimise its implications – especially when the efforts at damage control seem highly likely to get shot to pieces. Yet somewhat incredibly, Health Ministry director-general ... More>>

    Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

    New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

    The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ: Two new cases leaving isolation 'an unacceptable failure of the system' - Ardern

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the incident that saw two new Covid-19 cases leaving isolation "should never have happened and cannot be repeated".
    Speaking to media to address actions taken by the government in response to two new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday, Ardern said the case represented "an unacceptable failure of the system"... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: Prime Minister’s Press Conference June 15 2020 - Fast Track Consent Process

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans to fast track consents for some infrastructure work today. Speaking at the post-Cabinet Press conference, Arden said 11 infrastructure projects will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

    Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:


    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     