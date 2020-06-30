Campaign For Babies To Celebrate Paid Parental Leave Win

26 for babies is celebrating a victory for babies and families with the introduction of 26 weeks paid parental leave starting tomorrow.

"Today marks the end of a long campaign to give our smallest citizens the very best start in life. There is still more to be done to improve paid parental leave including increasing the rate and availability to all parents but 26 weeks paid parental leave is an important milestone," said Rebecca Matthews, spokesperson for 26 for Babies.

The campaign to achieve 26 weeks paid parental leave started in 2012 when then-Labour MP Sue Moroney’s members bill was drawn from the ballot.

"We are absolutely delighted by the introduction of 26 weeks paid parental from 1 July 2020, this is an historic day for New Zealand babies."

"There has been overwhelming public support from across the political spectrum for this important policy and we thank all Members of Parliament who have supported this campaign over the years including those from the Maori Party, United Future, NZ First, Labour and the Greens."

"Parents all over New Zealand will benefit from more precious time spent at home with new-born babies," said Rebecca Matthews.

----

26 for Babies is a coalition of child and parent advocates, breastfeeding organisations, health bodies, and representatives of women and working women in a campaign focused on our smallest citizens - newborn infants.

© Scoop Media

