Statement From Peter Goodfellow, National Party President
Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 1:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Yesterday evening I received a letter from Leader Todd
Muller, asking the National Party Board of Directors to
urgently meet and consider some very serious, publicly
reported, issues concerning Clutha-Southland MP Hamish
Walker.
The Board met at midday today (Wednesday 8
July) via videoconference and was advised that Mr Walker has
now formally resigned his candidacy for the National Party
in the Southland Electorate for the 2020 General
Election.
A selection process will therefore begin
almost immediately to find a new candidate for the Southland
Electorate, and we look forward to a robust and democratic
process.
On behalf of the National Party Board of
Directors, I would like to apologise for any distress caused
to the individuals concerned as a result of the actions of
one of our Members of
Parliament.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Air New Zealand chairman Rob Fyfe. Unfortunately, the Gluckman paper had no fresh insights to offer as to how and when New Zealand should re-open to visitors from places where the Covid-19 virus rages on, virtually unchecked. Instead, Gluckman and Co posed a string of rhetorical questions – I counted 23 of them in a three page document – presented as if no-one has ever considered such matters before... More>>