New Opportunities For Conservative New Zealanders
Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Conservative
Todd Muller’s brief leadership of the National Party
ended this morning and his resignation creates opportunities
for truly centrist, more stable and independent parties not
under investigation by the SFO.
Unfortunately this
does point to some foundational issues for the National
Party, and possibly explains why Labour has been weak in
campaigning on policies for this year’s
election.
“As National has drifted further to the
left, conservative voters are looking for a party that has
integrity in holding conservative values to represent them
in Parliament,” says New Conservative Leader Leighton
Baker.
This year’s election should be about voting
IN the people who truly hold your values, understand
business, and recognise the importance of
families.
“We wish Mr Muller all the best," says
Baker, "and recognise the wisdom in putting health and
family above his
career.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Given the factions within National’s own caucus, anyone picked as the new leader of the National Party will struggle to unify their own troops, let alone to convince the electorate that National is a coherent government-in-waiting. Even all of that aside, no new leader – Judith Collins? Amy Adams? – seems likely to have the time or the inclination to change the party’s political messaging about Covid-19. That’s really unfortunate. In an alternative political universe, National might have been far better advised to have played the patriotism card during the pandemic, and thrown its bi-partisan support behind the government at this time of national crisis... More>>