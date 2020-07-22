Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC Call For Road/Rail Transport Partnership Will Make Our Roads Safer

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 6:40 pm
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

CEAC’s review of the National Party’s latest $31 Billion Dollar “infrastructure road Transport ‘vision” was disturbing reading for the future of our health and wellbeing because the vision was based upon just building four lane roads, with no regional rail expansion plan, which would effectively relieve the ‘serious increasing truck gridlocked roads’ - so CEAC calls for road/rail partnership to balance the freight demand on our infrastructure, to save our health and wellbeing and lower climate change emissions and reduce the “road runoff” of toxic truck tyre dust, oil, fuel, and other pollution sources that are ruining our waterways, lakes, rivers, streams, aquifers and our drinking water.

It seems that the Road industry leaders have not seen Government’s MBIE latest release of latest Transport emissions data that shows our emissions are growing not reducing, and we are about to miss our Paris Climate Agreement to reduce our GHG emissions, and that will cost us dearly in many ways.

We are now calling on both the Road and Rail industry leaders get together and plan together to balance the freight task movement around NZ for all our collective benefit.

Road Transport Leaders must become involved with more “cleaner greener transport solutions” and rail is needed to balance the trend away from more to less GHG emissions.

