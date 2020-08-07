Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

“Celebrating World Indigenous Day The Māori Way”

Friday, 7 August 2020, 1:23 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party

The Māori Party is celebrating World Indigenous Day the Māori way, surrounded by friends and whānau at a Meet-the-Candidates at the Third Place Café in Rotorua this weekend.

To mark World Indigenous Day, the Māori Party wants to remind Aotearoa of its responsibilities under the United Nations Declaration of Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP).

Māori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere said it seemed fitting for the Māori Party to celebrate the day after calling out Television New Zealand for racism this week following a decision from the state-owned broadcaster to exclude the Māori Party leadership from all upcoming political debates to be broadcast on their channels.

“The Māori Party has always been an indigenous movement committed to the rights and interests of indigenous people globally.”

Māori Party Co-Leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said it had fought hard to ensure Aotearoa remained committed to the UNDRIP document because it confirms that indigenous people across the world have the right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, taking centre stage at the Meet-the-Candidates event will be renowned political artist Chanz Mikaere (Ngāti Whakaue, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wahiao, Ngai Te Rangi), who will be launching a special project that she has been working on to support the Māori Party.

Mikaere said the project involved a series of artwork that centred on a super-hero theme and would be a complete surprise to the candidates.

“It has been a privilege to contribute to the creation of the aspirational content for the Māori Party. The images reflect the candidates in ways that are designed to have broad appeal. Superhero tropes allow us the scope to see the best in ourselves.

Tamihere said supporting indigenous artists is important to the Māori Party and working with Mikaere was a perfect opportunity to collaborate with a talented creative who has a unique voice.

“We are pleased to contribute to the provision of a platform that projects our indigenous voices and we are excited to see Chanz’s work. We are very grateful for her koha to us.”

The Meet-the-Candidates will be held this Saturday at 3pm Third Place Café in Rotorua and all are welcome to attend.

