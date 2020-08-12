ACT Leader Calls On Speaker To Postpone Dissolution Of Parliament

ACT Leader David Seymour wrote to the Speaker last night asking him to postpone the dissolution of Parliament.

"Mr Speaker,

Terrible news tonight. It occurs to me that Parliament does not need to dissolve before the election.

I strongly urge you to postpone the dissolution of Parliament tomorrow until at least this time next week when a clearer picture of the Public Health situation can be had.

It is possible that the election will now need to be delayed. If that is the case, I believe the people would want to have Parliament available for an epidemic response committee or perhaps sittings.

Happy to discuss by phone if you would like.

Kind regards,

David Seymour

MP for Epsom, ACT Leader"

© Scoop Media

