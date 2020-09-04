Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sunken Ship And Export Company Have A Sketchy Past

Friday, 4 September 2020, 9:40 am
Press Release: SAFE

The Gulf Livestock 1 has a history of engine problems. During a voyage in July 2019, the livestock vessel drifted for 25 hours whilst undergoing repairs following an engine failure.

Australasian Global Exports (AGE), the company exporting the 5,867 cows on the Gulf Livestock 1 before it capsized, was reprimanded by the Australian Department of Agriculture in July 2020. This was following alleged ear tag tampering on cows that were infected with Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR).

Gulf Livestock 1’s engine failed earlier this week in the East China Sea, before it was hit by a wave. One crew member has been rescued, but the remaining 42 crew are still missing including two New Zealanders.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor is expected to release the report from his review of the live export trade after the election.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says the Minister needs to front up with his review now.

"Kiwis are rightfully appalled by the news that 5,867 New Zealand cows have likely drowned at sea. Damien O’Connor is yet to signal where the Government stands on live export and people deserve to know."

There are currently two other live export shipments in the typhoon affected area, including the Yangtze Harmony which left Port Taranaki on 19 August carrying 5,700 cows. This is the fourth time a typhoon has struck the region this year.

"This is a human and animal welfare disaster. Our thoughts are with the families who are missing their loved ones, but we have to recognise the risk to animals that the live export trade brings."

"As land animals, those cows would have been terrified during such rough seas with no chance of escape. It would have been horrific."

Macdonald wants the Minister to publish the report before the election as a matter of urgency.

