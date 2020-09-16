Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

LGNZ Election Manifesto Calls On Public To Ask Hard Questions Of Central Government Hopefuls

Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 6:01 am
Press Release: LGNZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) today released its 2020 General Election Manifesto, taking a different tack to the policy wish-list traditionally seen at this part of the election cycle. Instead, the local government peak body is reaching past the politicians, urging voters to think about how much say they want to have in the major decisions that affect their lives before giving any party their tick.

LGNZ President Stuart Crosby said there is greater appreciation than ever before that New Zealanders get the best outcomes when top down policymaking meets bottom up operational experience. This is particularly so as the generational challenges in the form of population growth, climate change, housing shortages and infrastructure deficits get more challenging in the post-Covid-19 environment.

However, all too often politicians only focus on the central government part of the equation when launching their policies ahead of the general election, which is what is delivered on the other side of an election, making for a frustrated public and incoming central government.

“Nobody knows communities better than those living in them, which is why they need to be given a stronger voice in the policy development process,” said Mr Crosby. “This is particularly important in the post-Covid-19 environment, when we need every idea on the table to jumpstart our economy and make real progress on the challenges facing our nation.”

“In our view the only way to do this is to insist on being included in the process up front, not through bolt-on consultation at the end. That’s why we’re urging voters of all stripes to back policies that give them more say in the critical decisions that affect their lives.”

Getting the right balance between local and central decision-making is what LGNZ defines as ‘democratic wellbeing’.

New Zealand is one of the most centralised countries in the OECD, with central government accounting for 88% of public expenditure, against an OECD average of just 46%. OECD research shows that decentralised countries are wealthier on the whole than centralised countries.

“It’s really important that New Zealand gets the democratic wellbeing balance right. We want a culture and society where all New Zealanders are part of our policy solutions, not just a select group in the beehive that make promises that they can’t keep,” concluded Mr Crosby.

“This recognises that in some cases we do want a highly centralised action, such as the excellent response we’ve seen to the Covid-19 pandemic. But there are all manner of areas where we could improve the public services we deliver, and the wellbeing outcomes they produce, by involving local voices more, be they individuals, communities, or iwi.”

Local Government New Zealand’s 2020 General Election Manifesto identified four broad areas where more balanced decision making is needed. These include:

Housing: To assist with the delivery of high quality housing, at volume, communities (though local government) need a fit-for-purpose planning system that enables affordable housing outcomes and place making.

Transport: For our transport systems to successful communities need national policy direction that sets strategic direction, but which enables flexibility to cater for New Zealand’s diverse geography, populations and transport needs.

Local democracy: For councils to fulfil their local and regional governance roles they need good central government policy stewardship, and to establish an enduring partnership that reflects the complementary roles each sphere of government plays.

Environment: Successfully delivering positive environmental outcomes requires a partnership between central and local government built on policy stewardship (ongoing reform not step change), practical implementation plans, and careful consideration of the costs and benefits.

The Local Government Manifesto: Getting the democratic balance right in New Zealand can be found on lgnz.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from LGNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The TransTasman Tinkering With Covid-related Poverty

On September 25, the government’s Covid-19 rent freeze will expire. A fortnight ago, the Commerce Commission (in response to a complaint) sent out a letter warning landlords not to continue trying to reach a a consensus on social media as to what a collective rent rise might look like. This, the Commission warned, could be seen as price fixing.
No one knows how sharply rents will rise after September 25. Yet on the eve of the election a lot of the components of the Covid-19 safety net – the rent freeze, the wage subsidy scheme, the Winter Energy payments... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 