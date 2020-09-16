Twyford’s Procurement Changes Are Insane

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is slamming changes to procurement rules as compulsory mission creep.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “If the Government wants to improve outcomes for particular demographic groups, it can do this with existing targeted programmes.”

“Trying to shoehorn social justice and sustainability goals into all other day-to-day spending is an insane idea. It doesn’t just add a new layer of bureaucracy to procurement – it sidelines the goal of delivering value for taxpayers.”

“This move from Phil Twyford embeds mission creep in every government department, forcing bureaucrats to consider issues far outside their expertise, distracting them from core services. This will ultimately result in lower quality services for taxpayers as the best service providers lose out to those that tick the right political boxes.”



