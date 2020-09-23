NZ’s Largest Union Confirms All-Female Leadership Team

The Public Service Association is pleased to announce Kerry Davies will co-lead the organisation of 77,000 members, as one of two union National Secretaries.

For the first time, the PSA’s top leadership will all be women.

Ms Davies has been acting National Secretary since late 2018, filling in for Erin Polaczuk when the latter went on maternity leave.

Ms Polaczuk and Ms Davies will now together lead New Zealand’s largest democratic organisation, following the pending retirement of incumbent National Secretary Glenn Barclay.

"I’m honoured to be confirmed as National Secretary of our union. PSA members are campaigning hard to end the ethnic and gender pay gaps, and ensure no decision is made without the workers’ voice being heard," says Ms Davies.

"Workers are more than just numbers, we are complete human beings. The union movement must speak out and be heard not only on workplace issues, but on all issues of inequality and injustice in our society."

"I look forward to continuing the progress our union has made and taking on new challenges. PSA members are deeply committed to the work they do, and through our collective efforts we will make New Zealand a fairer and better place to live."

