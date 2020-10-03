Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Backing New Zealand’s Racing Industry

Saturday, 3 October 2020, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National is proud of New Zealand’s history of excellence in the racing history and will ensure the industry isn’t put out to pasture, Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and National’s racing spokesperson Ian McKelvie say.

“Our racing industry employs more than 15,000 people directly and supports many more jobs indirectly. Racing contributes in excess of $1.6 billion a year to our economy and will be an important part of rebuilding our economy,” Ms Collins says.

“We’re lucky to have a legacy of strong racing communities and modern infrastructure, we want to encourage Kiwis to get out and support their local racing club and stimulate their local economy.”

National will:

· Partner with TAB, NZ On Air and the racing sector to explore options to promote New Zealand racing and breeding and recommence Trackside Radio.

· Repeal the RMA and replace it with legislation that enables better utilisation of existing racing assets, while supporting the industry to upgrade our racing infrastructure.

· Encourage the development of modern, fit-for-purpose racing facilities that provide the scale and services to support a profitable industry with improved stakes.

· Support the industry to establish centres of racing excellence, with a focus on education and training, to create a clearer pathway for the next generation of racing leaders to enter the industry.

· Include the racing and breeding industries in our proposed Primary Sector Visa, to enable fast-tracked access to international skills, networks and racing knowledge.

· Implement the Racing Industry Act and ensure appropriate appointments are made to the Boards of TAB NZ and Racing NZ who will drive the industry forward.

· Conduct a serious review of the tax and depreciation rules for bloodstock and make adjustments where we find they are acting as a barrier to investment.

· Remove the inconsistencies between the regulation of racing and other forms of gaming.

· Ensure there is opportunity for a series of racing events to feature as part of our planned New Zealand Tourism Festival, to get Kiwis back to the races.

“There’s no reason why New Zealand’s racing industry can’t compete internationally and be recognised as world class,” Mr McKelvie says.

“We have the best breeders, the best trainers, the best strappers, the best jockeys and the best supporters in the world. We want to ensure they’re operating in an industry that can set them up for success on the world stage.

“A National Government will ensure an environment where there are less barriers to success and more economic stimulation for New Zealand’s proud racing industry. A vote for National is a safe bet for the future of New Zealand racing.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Debates As Game-shows, And Why Mixing Politics And Religion Is A Bad Idea

Political debates have dominated the week’s campaign cycle, here and elsewhere. Routinely, leaders’ debates ( and polls) are the roadside diners and comfort stops on the otherwise featureless landscape of an election campaign. They’re useful punctuation points in the campaign narrative. And when I say “useful” I mean useful mainly to the media – who provide the ringmasters and much of the blow by blow commentary on social media. They also serve as the aftermatch analysts who get to rate the contestants on how perkily they have responded to the prods that have just been applied to their personas... More>>

 

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 