Last Chance To Vote

Tomorrow, Saturday 17 October, is election day and the last chance to vote in the 2020 General Election and referendums.

“2,567 voting places will be open from 9am until 7pm on Saturday, so there is plenty of opportunity for anyone who hasn’t voted yet to do so tomorrow,” says Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer.

By the end of Wednesday, more than 1.5 million people had voted, which is well ahead of the 1.2 million who voted in advance in 2017.

“It’s fantastic that so many people have got out early to vote, but there are still a lot who haven’t, and we don’t want them to miss out.

“It’s important that you have your say on who represents you in Parliament for the next three years. Saturday is your final chance to enrol, vote and be heard,” says Alicia Wright.

This year, for the first time, people can enrol or update their address details on election day before they vote at any voting place.

Voters who have their EasyVote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can still vote without one.

People can check where their closest voting place is online at vote.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56.

The preliminary results of the general election will be released progressively after voting closes at 7pm on Saturday. Results will be available at electionresults.govt.nz

Priority is given to the election results and votes in the two referendums on end of life choice and cannabis will not be counted on election night. Preliminary referendum results will be released on 30 October, and the official results of the election and referendums will be released on 6 November

