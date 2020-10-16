Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Last Chance To Vote

Friday, 16 October 2020, 11:25 am
Press Release: Electoral Commission

Tomorrow, Saturday 17 October, is election day and the last chance to vote in the 2020 General Election and referendums.

“2,567 voting places will be open from 9am until 7pm on Saturday, so there is plenty of opportunity for anyone who hasn’t voted yet to do so tomorrow,” says Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer.

By the end of Wednesday, more than 1.5 million people had voted, which is well ahead of the 1.2 million who voted in advance in 2017.

“It’s fantastic that so many people have got out early to vote, but there are still a lot who haven’t, and we don’t want them to miss out.

“It’s important that you have your say on who represents you in Parliament for the next three years. Saturday is your final chance to enrol, vote and be heard,” says Alicia Wright.

This year, for the first time, people can enrol or update their address details on election day before they vote at any voting place.

Voters who have their EasyVote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can still vote without one.

People can check where their closest voting place is online at vote.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56.

The preliminary results of the general election will be released progressively after voting closes at 7pm on Saturday. Results will be available at electionresults.govt.nz

Priority is given to the election results and votes in the two referendums on end of life choice and cannabis will not be counted on election night. Preliminary referendum results will be released on 30 October, and the official results of the election and referendums will be released on 6 November

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some Electorates To Watch On Saturday Night

On the eve of Election Day, Judith Collins can claim that she has done exactly what she was chosen to do: namely, she looks like she’ll save some of National’s caucus furniture. The party may currently be polling in the low 30s, but under Simon Bridges or Todd Muller it seems safe to assume that it would have been down ten points lower right now, and close to the rock bottom hit by the party in 2002... More>>

 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

