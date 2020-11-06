Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Thrilled To Be Entering Parliament After Special Vote Results

Māori Party Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is excited to be entering Parliament as a List MP after special vote results confirmed Rawiri Waititi’s win in Waiāriki and a significant increase in the party vote for the Māori Party.

“I am shocked but thrilled to learn that with the final election results I will be joining Rawiri Waititi as a Māori Party MP,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in to the mahi and for the opportunity to serve our people in Parliament – my commitment is that I will be an unapologetic champion for Māori.

“This has taken us by surprise. I was so focused on supporting Rawiri I wasn’t event thinking of getting in myself.

“This shows how much energy and excitement our Māori Party campaign built – we’ve always done well on the specials but we’ve done ever better than before.

“The Māori Party succeeded against all odds and swam against the tide, our people have sent a message that they want strong Māori voices who will fight for transformative policies.

“I am so proud of people for coming out in such strong numbers that we now have two Māori Party MPs. It is now clear that the Māori Party is back, and we are here to stay,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

© Scoop Media

