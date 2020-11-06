New Zealand’s 53rd Parliament Opening Soon

New Zealand’s 53rd Parliament will formally open with two ceremonies – the Commission Opening on Wednesday 25 November and the State Opening on Thursday 26 November.

The public is invited to follow the events live on Parliament TV; Parliament’s website and Facebook page; and on Radio New Zealand. People can also watch the start of the State Opening on Parliament’s forecourt.

The opening of Parliament marks the start of the new three-year Parliamentary term. The State Opening is one of the few times when the Crown and the House of Representatives come together as Parliament in a ceremonial display. These ceremonies aim to blend the traditions of Westminster with tikanga Māori, reflecting our uniquely Aotearoa Parliament.

· Commission Opening (Wednesday 25 November, 2020): This is when Parliament is formally opened by three Commissioners, including Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann GNZM, representing the Governor-General. Members are sworn in by the Clerk of the House, who then presides over the election of the Speaker.

· State Opening (Thursday 26 November, 2020): This is when the Governor-General gives the Speech from the Throne, which outlines the Government’s plans for this term of parliament.

You can follow the Opening of Parliament ceremonies by:

· Watching the start of the State Opening at Parliament grounds

· Watching the Commission Opening and State Opening live on Parliament TV, the Parliament website, or the Parliament Facebook page; listening to it on Radio New Zealand’s livestream and AM network; or tuning in later to watch it on demand.

o New Zealand Sign Language and simultaneous Māori-to-English interpretation are available during the live coverage.

o Parliament TV coverage will be closed-captioned to make it easier for people who are hearing-impaired to follow the ceremonies.

Please note, any changes in COVID-19 alert levels may impact the ceremonies.

You can find more information on the New Zealand Parliament website: parliament.nz/opening2020

