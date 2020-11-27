CTU Welcomes Living Wage For Fruit Pickers
Friday, 27 November 2020, 10:38 am
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions
The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today's
announcement by Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi and
Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor that the 2000 people
from the Pacific being brought to New Zealand to pick
seasonal fruit, will be paid no less than the living wage of
$22.10 per hour.
"This decision sets an important
precedent for employers who complain of labour shortages.
Employers, regardless of industry, must do their bit to
raise wages and conditions to attract people to work," CTU
President Richard Wagstaff said.
"We would like to see
all employers in horticulture, not just those in the RSE
(Recognised Seasonal Employer) scheme, step up and pay the
living wage to everyone they employ."
"Paying the
living wage must become the new minimum standard for all
industries and especially those with labour shortages. If
businesses want to employ temporary migrants, they must
commit to raising wages and standards of decent work for all
the people they employ," said
Wagstaff
