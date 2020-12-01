FARM Group Challenges MP’s On Climate Change Emergency Vote

A group of farmers and scientists set up to present facts on ruminant Methane are challenging MP’s about the popular claim that 48% of NZ’s emissions that constitute the emergency come from agriculture. The group have told MPs that the Ministry of the Environment has fabricated evidence on climate to support claims of deteriorating weather resulting from climate change. They are misleading the public and falsely blaming farmers to concoct an emergency.

The letter also claims that the natural Carbon/Methane cycle is ignored to make it look like farmers are responsible for a much higher level of emissions than is actually occurring.

F.A.R.M.'s Chairman, Robin Grieve said, “Farms are utilising as much CO2 as they produce when they grow grass and sequester CO2 in the soil. While the country’s livestock numbers are stable, as they have been for a decade, no additional Methane is entering the atmosphere so no new warming is occurring. There is a balanced situation which is being ignored by the politicians”. Methane released by cows and sheep oxidises into CO2 and water vapour in the atmosphere but for those animals to produce that Methane they must eat grass that takes in CO2 – photosynthesis.

“Our scientists understand. Dr Harry Clark, a senior researcher and member of the Climate Commission described the problem of quantifying ruminant Methane as such - “it fails to take into account the fact that Methane does not accumulate in the atmosphere in the same way CO2 does”.

“MPs need to demand the facts before rushing to announce an emergency”.

