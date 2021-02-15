Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Local Elected Members Reveal Thoughts On Public Service

Monday, 15 February 2021, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

Amid a challenging period for local councils, a new LGNZ survey has found that elected members’ experience of local government largely meets their expectations, but that frustration remains around restrictive legislation, a lack of funding and hot topics such as three waters and housing.

The report, Rewarding, interesting, frustrating: How elected members feel about their time in local government, is based on a 2019 survey of elected members. It complements a 2006 survey and aims to help LGNZ better support elected members through training programmes and advocacy campaigns.

Pleasingly, the number of elected members who said their experience met their expectations has risen greatly since 2006, from 61 per cent to just under 74 per cent. Despite that, elected representatives have expressed frustration, with at 15 per cent describing their service as frustrating and thankless.

“New Zealand’s success as a society is closely tied into our ability to nurture and support good leaders across all spaces,” commented LGNZ President Stuart Crosby.

“The survey shows an increase in councillors coming in with a good understanding of what they can do and need to do, but also some frustration around red-tape, the relationships between governance and management, and access to information.”

“Overall, the results are good, and let’s be fair – politics is difficult. Our society is thankfully full of diverse voices, and they all meet at the council table. That is naturally going to result in strong discussions, and I don’t think the New Zealand public would have it any other way.”

“This report will help LGNZ understand where we need to be supporting our members and where we need to be advocating for better policy. Councils are creatures of statute – they work within tight legislation, and that needs to be fit-for-purpose to get the best outcomes.”

“We can’t take our democracy for granted. However, I think we do take our elected representatives for granted. There’s a lot of work to do around understanding what elected members can and cannot do to fulfil their communities’ wishes.”

The top four challenges identified by respondents were funding and affordability, the relationship between governance and management, waste water and council capability, across both governance and managers.

The survey also asked respondents what changes were required to resolve them. High on the list were better relationships with central government officials and policy-makers, civics in schools, a more even distribution of resources between central and local government and greater uptake of professional development among elected members.

“There’s no silver bullet solution to improving local government outcomes and the experience of elected members. It will take a concerted effort across a number of areas, and this survey will help us with this work,” concluded Mr Crosby.

Survey highlights:

· Seventy-four per cent of respondents stated that being an elected member met their expectations, up from 61 per cent in 2007;

· Most respondents found being an elected member rewarding and interesting, but 15 per cent found it thankless and frustrating;

· Most members (77 per cent) stated they had enough information when deciding to stand as a candidate, but only 60 per cent had enough information in the first three months of being elected;

· Fifty-four per cent of respondents were satisfied with remuneration, while 46 per cent were dissatisfied, largely due to the level of responsibility, amount of time spent on council business and the belief that some members worked harder than others;

Verbatim feedback:

· “A massive learning curve but incredibly rewarding now I’m pretty much up to speed”

· “The role is getting more challenging and less enjoyable. There is so much pressure from ratepayers frustrated by rising rates. Property values cannot continue to deliver core services as well as fund central government requirements, such as compliance, audit, consultation, plans, resilience, climate change etc.”

· “It has been exciting, draining liberating and tense; I love looking forward on behalf of my family and seeing how I can support my communities’ future.”

· “Revealing, frustrating and Machiavellian with frustration being the biggest issue.”

· “When we get it right it’s the best job in the world; when we get it wrong it’s the worst.”

· “Excellent experience that I would encourage others to do.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Lockdown, And On Air NZ’s Saudi Military Sales

A three day Covid lockdown feels like the pandemic equivalent of T20 cricket. Just as T20 isn’t really cricket, this three day breathing space isn’t a realistic timeframe for detecting and isolating the potential spreaders of a disease that has had ample opportunity to travel across and beyond Auckland. We’re really waiting to see if we’re going to be lucky again, this time. Or not... More>>

 


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 