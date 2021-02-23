Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace Calls For Govt To Lower Nitrate Limit In Drinking Water

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace has today launched a petition calling on the Minister of Health and the Government’s new water regulating body to lower the recognised ‘safe’ limit for nitrates in drinking water to one thirteenth of its current level, from 11.3mg/L to 0.87mg/L.

The call comes hot on the heels of a new report, overseen by Victoria and Otago universities, that reinforces known links between intensive dairying, nitrates and bowel cancer.

It says the health of 800,000 New Zealanders could be affected by nitrate water pollution. The report references an international study, which has shown an association between colorectal cancer and nitrates in drinking water at levels as low as 0.87mg/L.

Greenpeace senior campaigner Steve Abel says it’s time the Government faces up to the impact intensive dairying has on human health.

"We know where this nitrate pollution is coming from: the rampant overuse of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and the urine of too many cows," says Abel.

"Successive governments have been too timid to properly regulate big dairy polluters, and their inaction has not only fouled our rivers and intensified the climate crisis but it is putting New Zealanders’ health at risk.

"Everyone should be able to trust that the water from their tap is clean and safe-it’s a fundamental human right. How can you trust it’s safe when the Government’s limit for nitrates in drinking water is thirteen times higher than the level associated with increased rates of cancer?

"The Government must lower the ‘safe’ limit for nitrates and halt nitrate pollution from intensive dairying."

Last month, Greenpeace delivered a 33,000-strong petition to Parliament, calling on the Government to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

Abel says that cutting synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, a key driver of industrial dairying, and reducing cow stocking rates are essential to reducing nitrate pollution in drinking water.

"Industrial dairy is effectively poisoning public and private water sources for profit and robbing us of something that belongs to everyone: our most fundamental resource, fresh water," says Abel.

"It’s not just our drinking water at risk-agriculture is New Zealand’s biggest climate polluter. The health of our people for generations to come rests on what the Government will do now to regulate industrial dairying."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Attempt To Demonise Facebook

It is a free country. Feel free to treat the battle between Australia and Facebook as a case of Facebook using its immense power to bully a sovereign nation, and as prime evidence for why Mark Zuckerberg needs to be taken down a peg. That’s certainly been the dominant theme of the media coverage to date. Feel free to sign on. Yet the basic credibility problem I have with this scenario is that it paints Rupert Murdoch and his cronies in the Morrison government as being the puny, innocent victims of Facebook. Believe me, this story isn’t a case of the Big Tech behemoth picking on the little guy... More>>


 

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

ALSO:

AAAP: 69% Want An Increase In Income Support For People On Low Wages And Benefits

A survey released today which was commissioned by a group of more than 40 organisations has found that 7/10 New Zealanders want an increase in income support for people on low wages and benefits. “We welcome the support from wider New Zealand. This ... More>>

ALSO:

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 