Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maori Council Welcomes PHARMAC Review: Every New Zealander Should Have A Fighting Chance At Life

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 10:57 am
Press Release: Maori Council

The New Zealand Maori Council welcomes the review announced by the Prime Minister into PHARMAC. Executive Director, Matthew Tukaki, has called for such a review over the course of the last two years with a particular emphasis on the ways and means drugs are funded on schedule. Tukaki has been a significant proponent to ensure that PHARMAC also has a strong focus on Maori health outcomes in its health assessments:

“The reality has been that Maori health disparities are vast and often rely on drug treatments that can be unaffordable and therefore unobtainable. You will all remember the work we did to support the Mulholland’s on bringing about the Maori Affairs Select Committee Inquiry into Cancer Disparities amongst Maori and that really highlighted that the scheduling process meant that our people were just not getting access to life saving and affordable medications.” Tukaki said.

“The problem we have is that Maori life expectancy is much lower than non-Maori and often the sorts of illness we are diagnosed with come towards the mid to tail end of the disease. Therefore, the agency responsible for scheduling needs to be conscious of that unique underpinning of primary health and why it needs to be reflected in its schedule.” Tukaki said.

“Of course, I do believe this is not just about throwing more money at an ever-increasing challenge – the fact is that advancement in medical technical and pharmaceuticals is rapid, much more so than it would have been fifty years ago, so we need to strike the right balance between the pace advancement in life saving and prolonging medications with the demands of people.” Tukaki said.

“The Minister of Health is right and so is the Prime Minister – to address the issues that confront us we need to take a look at the process itself and where improvements can be made lets be bold and brave in getting the job done. PHARMAC have an extraordinary difficult job to do and have a range of views, opinions and interests that they need to take into account but my concern will always be for the health and well being of our people and the fact that every New Zealander should have a fighting chance at life – that fighting chance should not be if they can afford the medications or not.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Who Decides On The Priority List For Vaccines

During the past week, the nation has gone through a range of mixed feelings about south Auckland. Understandably, there’s been a hankering in some quarters to punish a few of the rule breakers who plunged all of Auckland back into lockdown…Yet alongside that impulse there also been compassion for the way that poverty and overcrowding make south Aucklanders extremely vulnerable to the spread of the virus... More>>


 




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 