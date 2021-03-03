Prime Minister Led Move That Will Lead To Desecration Of Mataharehare - “It’s A Rich Man’s Game” Says Dame

The decision where to place the Erebus National Memorial has been led by the Prime Minister – despite push back from the community, Erebus family members, Local Board, NZ Heritage Trust and Māori leadership.

On Sunday, Dame Naida Glavish sent a letter outlining her concern about the ‘integrity of process’ to Ms Ardern, Hon Grant Robertson, Hon Andrew Little, Hon Carmel Sepuloni, Hon Kiri Allan, and Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

The letter said “communication with local iwi has been unclear and not inclusive. All the facts have not been at hand to make a proper and informed decision.”

On Monday, the Prime Minister personally phoned Dame Naida and advised of her involvement and continuing visibility.

“She asked the CEO of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture to call me to give me information that might make me feel more informed,” said Dame Naida.

Chief Executive Bernadette Cavanagh called Dame Naida yesterday advising that the Ministry’s position remains unchanged despite the Dame Naida urging for hui achieve an outcome that upholds the mana of the Crown, the Treaty partner, all Tāmaki and the families affected by Erebus.

“Erebus has no link with Mataharehae – it has nothing to do with it. Where is the integrity? The whenua is a Pā. It’s only the fact that some very rich people live in Parnell, and I said that to the Prime Minister. How many Māori were on the flight? How many Māori live in Parnell?”

“The Prime Minister said that there were at least three other locations, but it was signalled for Parnell because that’s where they live. It’s clearly a rich man’s game.”

Despite lockdown levels at alert 3, crane rigger and other construction specialists have been spotted at Mataharehare this week. The bollards have been unlocked.

Peaceful, socially distanced resistance to the proposed development of Mataharehare has now begun that is adhering to all COVID level 3 stipulations such as social distancing, masks, and QR codes.

Those at the ‘sit in’ want to bring light to the actual situation to let the people of Tāmaki Makaurau and Aotearoa know what is actually proposed.

“I question the integrity of the process due to poor consultation, misinformation and a lack of transparency. I believe this shows the hallmarks of a pre-determined outcome by the Ministry that was pushed through with the Prime Minister’s blessing and the Mayor’s help.”

Mataharehare is proposed for a development that includes 534m2 of earthworks, a 17metre x 8metre high double walled concrete and steel structure that will cut through the heart of the green sanctuary located behind the Dove Myer Robinson Park.

“Erebus families advise that they do not want this memorial in this place either. In recent days many have taken the time under their own volition to contact me about this personally,” said Dame Naida.

“I understand that there may be steps afoot for the Waitematā Local Board to hold an emergency hui. I will be asking them to rescind support and withdraw.”

