Forcing Ratepayers To Pay For A Service They Don’t Want Is Nasty – Commissioners Must Act

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Tauranga City Council’s Commissioners to ensure residents can ‘opt out’ of the Council’s new rubbish collection service and not be financially penalised.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said:“

Even if you support the Council pushing out the private waste companies, few could justify forcing people to pay for a service they don’t use. But that is exactly what the previous Council decided. Anne Tolley and her Commissioners need to overrule this unfair charging structure.”

“While the Council can cross subsidise – by charging residents who don’t use the Council’s rubbish service – the private sector have to recoup their costs. Not only is that unfair, it almost guarantees an inefficient Council-run operation.”

