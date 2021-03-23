Minister Silent As Police Accused Of Being Racist

The Minister of Police Poto Williams needs to step in and defend Police from the defamatory and outrageous accusations by Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon that our police officers are racist, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“By the Minister remaining silent it is allowing people to assume that she might very well agree with Meng Foon."

“The Police Association President Chris Cahill has had to come out to defend the frontline men and women of our police force and the Minister is persona non grata."

“Our police officers are not racist, they are just doing their jobs. They need the government to show they have their support for the demanding work they do."

“The Minister cannot continue to allow the constant judgement and accusations being put on our policemen and women which only weaken their ability, authority, and morale - it will simply lead to a more unsafe community," says Mr Ball.

“If the Minister won’t step up and defend Police, she is showing a tacit approval of the insulting comments Meng Foon and others are thoughtlessly throwing around.”

© Scoop Media

