Media Statement From Metlink: Industrial Action
Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council
Metlink understands that members of the Tramways Union at
NZ Bus have voted in favour of industrial action during a
stop work meeting today.
Metlink will now await notice
from NZ Bus when this action might occur. Typically, unions
are required to give operators 24 hours’
notice.
Metlink is strongly encouraging both parties
to resume negotiations and has offered to provide mediation
services to bring the parties together and come to a
satisfactory outcome to avoid more uncertainty and
cancellations for passengers.
The region’s transport
provider will keep passengers up to date through the Metlink
website and app as more details
emerge.
