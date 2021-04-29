Greyhound Racing Must Be Suspended Until The Government Review Is Complete

SAFE has written to the Minister for Racing, Grant Robertson, and the Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare), Meka Whaitiri, demanding that dog racing be suspended until the Government’s review is completed.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said recent events have proven that greyhounds continue to be at risk.

"The racing industry has injured at least 29 dogs since the review was announced," said Appelbe. "To make matters worse, dogs are being drugged with banned substances, including meth."

Last week, the Judicial Control Authority for Racing fined greyhound trainer Angela Turnwald $3,500 and disqualified them for four months in a doping case. The case was bought by the Racing Integrity Unit after the greyhound Zipping Sarah tested positive for methamphetamine. Only 7% of dogs are tested for banned substances.

"This was the third doping case in six months, and the second to involve the Class A drug methamphetamine."

"There are some serious problems in greyhound racing, and these dogs are at risk. It’s promising to see the Government is reviewing the dog racing industry, but they must move now and suspended racing if they are genuinely concerned about animal welfare."

