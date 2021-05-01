Our Tamariki Maōri Should Not Suffer Any More: Greens

The Green Party welcomes the Waitangi Tribunal report that recognises mulitple breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi by the Crown.

“Māori have been facing the Crown’s broken Treaty promises for centuries. This report outlines the Crown’s inability to partner with whānau, hapū and iwi or protect the tapu of our tamariki. The devastating failure of historical state care and Oranga Tamariki has impacted on our future generations for too long,” says the Green Party’s Māori Development spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere MP.

“This is yet another example where the colonial system does not acknowledge the tino rangatiratanga of whānau, hapū and iwi. The Government has shown with their health reforms that dramatic change can be made when required. We hope the recommendations of the Waitangi Tribunal report will be viewed in the same light and the Greens will push for their implementation.

“The Greens envision a future where our pepi, tamariki and taiohi can grow up loved and valued, in warm dry homes and within whānau that are supported to live with the mana and dignity we all deserve.”

Greens spokesperson for Children and member of Te Mātāwaka Jan Logie MP commented “We see that now is the time as tau iwi to truly honour the essence of Te Tiriti o Waitangi”

“We need to acknowledge the generational mamae, that is felt across Te Ao Māori and get it right now so the generations to come do not suffer at the hands of structural racism

“No child in New Zealand should experience the lack of awhi in state care, especially Tamariki Māori who will always hold mana as Māori to continue the work of their ancestors

“I will support my colleagues and responsible Ministers to push for more tangata whenua led responses and solutions to the protection of Pepi Māori”

© Scoop Media

