Ethiopian Community Delivers Petition To Parliament For NZ To Condemn Ongoing Killings

As atrocities against Amhara ethnic communities worsen in Ethiopia, the community here in Aotearoa New Zealand is asking the Government to condemn the increasing attacks and urge the Ethiopian government to stop and prevent the ongoing massacre of the Amhara ethnic groups in different parts of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Community in New Zealand will deliver a petition to parliament asking it condemns the increasing attacks that are displacing more and more people every day.

People will gather at Civic Square in Wellington from 10am and will proceed to parliament grounds for the petition handover at 12:30pm to Ginny Andersen.

Organizer Degu Geddebo says people are being violently persecuted almost on daily basis.

“Every day people are being violently attacked, so we are grateful our local MP, Ginny Anderson, is accepting our petition. We hope the Government, seen overseas as a compassionate one, will listen to our voices and publically condemn the attacks.”

Geddebo says the atrocities have been ongoing for many years but the latest worsening has meant the international community is now listening.

“I am hopeful that if enough people like us, in other countries, speak up, that the right people will start listening. We must all realise that no matter how far away human rights abuses are happening, they are an offence to all people because we are all human and if we all voice our concerns together, it will make a difference.”

