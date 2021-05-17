Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement Statement: Solidarity With The People Of Palestine

Monday, 17 May 2021, 5:21 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement

AWSM send their solidarity to the oppressed people of Palestine. In doing so we highlight how the idea of the nation state and nationalism is used to justify the most horrific crimes, on this occasion the heavy and indiscriminate bombings of civilian areas by the Israeli forces. As Rudolf Rocker said: "The national flag covers every injustice, every inhumanity, every lie, every outrage, every crime. The collective responsibility of the nation kills the sense of justice of the individual and brings man to the point where he overlooks injustice done; where, indeed, it may appear to him a meritorious act if committed in the interests of the nation.”

We also highlight the need to support all those who are fighting oppression inherent within colonialism. We are opposed to all forms of hierarchy, so cannot be in favour of a system in which one country dominates another. Moreover, anarchists also recognise that economic imperialism is the parent of cultural and social imperialism and racism.

We see our basic principles as holding that true freedom will never be attained except by the independence of each nationality, just as anarchy is in the independence of each individual. This means that we as anarchists oppose the Israeli oppression of the Palestinian people. This does not mean, however, that we support Hamas or Fatah, or any other would be rulers. As anarchists we do not allow our ideas of national liberation to turn into a mindless question of blind support. As anarchists, we consistently maintain that a new national state would not bring any fundamental change in the lives of most people, who would still be powerless both economically and socially, even if they are free "nationally."

In response to all national liberation struggles, AWSM stresses the need for the self-liberation of the working class, and highlight that there can be no separation of political, social and economic goals. The struggle against imperialism cannot be separated from the struggle against capitalism. 

It is important that we as anarchists do not compromise our ideals when supporting movements against foreign domination as it as an opportunity to spread our politics, ideals and ideas, and to show up the limitations and dangers of nationalism itself, and present a viable alternative.

As anarchists we will endeavour to show nationalism for what it is, but we won’t turn our backs on the basic struggle for identity and self-management which those who espouse nationalism attempt to hijack.

We encourage and support those in Palestine and across the world who take direct action in the spirit of revolt against all forms of oppression – social, economic, political, racial, sexual, religious and national, with the aim of turning national liberation struggles into human liberation struggles.

https://awsm.nz/?p=10270

--
Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement
www.awsm.nz
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Cancel Culture And The ‘hate Speech’ Laws

If there really is anyone out there who feels genuinely panicked about what ‘cancel culture' is doing to our precious freedoms, then maybe they should just take a deep breath, look hard at who has allegedly been ‘ cancelled’ and see if they can detect any trace of a lasting “cancellation“ effect. Chances are, the alleged cancellees will be doing just fine. By and large, they will be people who do not lack for a public platform – never have, never will – and the downstream effects of being “ cancelled” will almost invariably be trending towards zero... More>>

 

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 