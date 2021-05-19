Harsher Coward Punch Legislation Needed: Five Years Minimum Mandatory Prison Time

Sensible Sentencing Trust is once again reiterating previous calls for harsher punishments to be set as clear deterrents for coward punches in support of Israel Adesanya’s public outcry against the thug who attacked Fau Vake in Auckland over the weekend.

“Minimum mandatory prison time is needed for those who assault defenceless victims, and this can only happen if new legislation is brought in," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“The Sensible Sentence Trust has legislation written up and ready to go that would introduce a minimum mandatory five-year prison sentence for anyone who king-hits a victim.”

“We challenge the government to put the safety of our community first and table this piece of legislation in the House for debate”

“It is clear the current law holds no sort of deterrent when jail time is a rarity. What is most important is these thugs are taken off our streets because of the clear danger they are to society.”

“We cannot continue to see offenders being let loose with light community-based sentences. The entire purpose of prison is to remove dangerous and violent criminals from our society.”

“These tragic instances will just continue to occur until we show we have zero tolerance for these types of attacks.”

