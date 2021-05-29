Successful Blockade/Protest At Ballance Factory

Today Western Sahara Solidarity Aotearoa and Extinction Rebellion successfully blockaded the Headquarters of Ballance Agri- utrients at Mt Maunganui. There were about 40 people in attendance, with tripods blocking the entrance, along with people chained across the main gate.

Within the first hour of the protest multiple Ballance contractors have rammed their vehicles into protesters.

Protestors have been knocked to the ground and one had his leg caught under the front bumper of a car as a contractor tried to force his way into the plant.

“This just goes to show how much Ballance values human life” said Te Wehi Ratana, activist on site. “Ballance obviously think it is just as OK to run people over as it is to poison the whānau at Whareroa and fund a military occupation.”

We are here today to stand up to Ballance for their crimes against indigenous peoples. The people of Whareroa Marae are being poisoned by Ballance daily, and a ship of stolen phosphate from the indigenous people of Western Sahara is due to arrive in the Port of Tauranga. The people of Western Sahara are victims of war at Morocco’s hands - which Ballance is directly funding.

We are continuing to invite Ballance to talk with representatives of Western Sahara on the issue.

Josie Butler of Ngaphui states “I am calling out Nanaia Mahuta - Minister of Foreign Affairs to take action for indigenous people suffering at Ballance’s hands. Nanaia promised at my marae (Te Tii o Waitangi) to promote indigenous rights globally. There are Maori people being poisoned and an indigenous population suffering war crimes because of her inaction.

