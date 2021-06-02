Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cheques Being Phased Out Will Affect Elderly, Disabled And Charities That They Support

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Stroke Central New Zealand

As of 1st July 2021, most banks will no longer accept cheques as a method to make or receive payments. This is going to particularly affect the elderly and disabled population as well as the charities they support. New Zealand has an ageing population and has projected increases for strokes of around 10% by 2028 to over 12000 strokes a year. It is a similar outlook for Diabetes and Heart Disease; This will leave many more people with disability and with less access to online banking and other online services. These people will need support.

Lee Pownall (CEO - Stroke Central New Zealand) is calling the phasing out of cheques ‘The Big Bounce’ and says “It is going to affect us massively as a medium-sized charity, as our main clients and supporters are over the age of 65 due to the nature of strokes. Roughly 80% of our donations and membership payment still come in via cheques and many of our clients are not using online banking at present. This could have a massive impact on our charity and no doubt many other organisations with similar clients will also suffer as a consequence.”

With this change being imminent, there is the question of how the elderly and disabled population will transition to other banking methods like online banking. Grace Moulton (President - Stroke Central New Zealand) believes that “Consideration needs to be given by the banks to understand that elderly people are not always internet savvy and if the banks are set on refusing payments by cheque what alternative have they developed to assist those senior customers. If this is already developed and in place, then where is the promotional material to assist those people?” Furthermore she explains that “a large factor to consider is that as we age, we are less mobile and more likely to suffer with medical conditions which prevent us from taking on and accessing new systems. This step may not only impede the senior members of our society, but the large number of people with disabilities”.

It is very likely that some elderly and/or disabled people in New Zealand will be left out as of the 1st of July and there doesn’t seem to be enough support for them to ease their transition from using cheques to other banking methods.

What impact this will have on charities who are dependent on donations and membership payments will have to be seen, but judging by the number of cheques still being received by charities like Stroke Central New Zealand to date, makes the future seem dauntingly uncertain.

As a charity we do have options available, like our website www.strokecentral.org.nz or over the phone to 0800 298 858; but these have been available for some time and we worry that for some we will just lose their financial support.

